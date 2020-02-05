James Sigman officially resigns as Texas County Sheriff, demands payment from county

It's been 18 months since Texas County Sheriff James Sigman was arrested and charged with several felonies.

All along, Sigman has maintained he was sheriff but now, Sigman is giving up one fight, for another.

July 2018 - Sheriff James Sigman and his girlfriend and Chief Deputy Jennifer Thomaszewski were arrested by highway patrol.

Indictments handed up on the couple ranged from felony assault to endangering the welfare of a child.

While pleading not guilty to the charges, he said he was wrongfully removed from office and replaced by interim Sheriff Rowdy Douglas.

This past week, a hearing was held in Phelps County to determine whether Sigman should be formally removed from office.

At that hearing, following the dismissal of several defense motions, Sigman formally resigned as sheriff.

KY3 obtained a copy of the resignation letter Sigman sent to Texas County Commissioners, dated January 29th.

In the two sentence letter, Sigman offered his resignation from office effective immediately and goes on to demand his outstanding salary from the time he was removed from office, up until the day of his resignation.

Thursday morning, county commissioners will hold their first meeting since receiving that letter.

Sigman's attorney and the county prosecutor were not available for comment Thursday afternoon, but Jason Coatney, who represents Sigman, previous told KY3 the former sheriff still had the passion to get back into law enforcement, once he clears his name.

"I'd say probably deep down he does. You know, this has left a pretty sour taste in his mouth but at his heart, he's been somebody that's given to his community. He's been in law enforcement for quite some time. He believed he was looking out for the citizens of this county," Coatney explained.

The criminal cases against Sigman and Thomaszewski will be tried in Pulaski County.

A trial date is expected to be set in April.