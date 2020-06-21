'Jam Night' planned in downtown Springfield to support Outland Ballroom

Springfield musicians and community members have organized a "Jam Night" in downtown Springfield to support the Outland Ballroom.

Earlier this week, the Outland Ballroom owner wrote on a Facebook post that the COVID-19 pandemic "made it impossible to continue operating." The venue was expected to be sold to new owners, but the deal was called off following controversy on social media.

The event was organized "in support of the former new owners being dismissed from the sale," according to an organizer.

Musicians are expected to perform Sunday at Park Central Square from 5-9 p.m. Organizers say there will tip jar if any pedestrians or visitors would like to donate to a fund to support the Outland Ballroom.

KY3 News reached out to the owners of the Outland Ballroom to find out what might be next for the venue, but did not hear back. The Outland Ballroom first opened back in 2003.