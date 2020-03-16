JQH postpones Alan Jackson concert until late June

JQH Arena officials postponed the upcoming concert featuring country music star Alan Jackson.

Instead of March 27, the show will now take place on Friday, June 26.

The postponement comes from an abundance of caution and a desire to look out for the well-being of all concert attendees, venue staff and personnel, band and crew, and all involved in the show in the face of current health and safety concerns. Tickets for the concert will be honored at the rescheduled date on June 26.

