Italy loosens travel restrictions, reopens to tourism

ROME (Gray News) — A long line of masked visitors snaked outside the Vatican Museums as one of Italy’s biggest tourist draws reopened Monday after a three-month coronavirus shutdown.

Pope Francis has returned to St. Peter's Square after months of lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: CNN)

Across town, Rome’s other big attraction — the Colosseum — also opened its ancient doors, but it appeared there were more television crews than tourists on hand.

Italy on Wednesday will further loosen travel restrictions in the onetime epicenter of Europe’s pandemic in a bid to reboot the tourism industry that accounts for some 13% of the national GDP.

Italians will be allowed to freely move about the country and European Union visitors will be welcomed without quarantine requirements.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.