International students at Evangel University find themselves stuck in Springfield

College students in Springfield have had to make some major adjustments because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some more than others.

Many international students will not get to travel to see their families this summer. Evangel University like other colleges in the Springfield area, moved classes online as the pandemic began. And many students headed back their hometowns. Aga Milczrek from Poland and Shannon Vickery from England, found things a bit more complicated.

Milczrek, who just finished her sophomore year, is thankful to still have her on-campus job, and a place to live on campus. But she's disappointed she likely won't get to visit her family in July as planned.

Vickery has been at Evangel four years and graduated, although without a ceremony, this month. She planned to go back to England and spend time with her family and work before coming back to the states. She cannot go back now, and because her work visa took longer than usual, she had no income for a while. She is now job searching, and trying to keep in touch with her family, although it's hard not getting to see them.

"Yes, because I haven't seen them in a year. It's been a while," said Vickery. "But the distance is something I'm kind of getting used to, but it's still so hard, because you want that physical hug, and I know my mom wanted to hug me because I graduated."

Evangel's director of community life says the university has been working support those students with things like moving, finances and just emotional support. The school plans to reopen in the fall. It hopes many of the international students who did make it home will be able to return. But students coming from high-risk areas will have to quarantine for a while.