Inmate at Morgan County Detention Center tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate from the Morgan County Adult Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

The patient is an inmate who was booked into the facility on Wednesday. The sheriff's office was notified of the positive test Thursday.

The inmate is in isolation, and has not had any contact with the general population. The sheriff's office says contact with Morgan County staff was very minimal.

The sheriff's office is working with the Morgan County Health Center to conduct an investigation and identify any individual that may have come in close contact with the patient to monitor their symptoms. Staff at the facility have also taken precautionary measures.