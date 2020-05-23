Indoor pools in Springfield open Saturday with modified schedule, new guidelines

Indoor pools at Chesterfield and Doling Family Centers will reopen Saturday, May 23, according to the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

The facilities were closed for nine weeks due to COVID-19 prevention.

Indoor pools will follow a modified schedule, based on current availability of certified lifeguards on staff. Family centers are also following a modified schedule.

Starting Saturday, May 23, this modified schedule at Chesterfield and Doling Family Centers includes the following times:

Saturday

8 a.m.-noon: Adults only swim.

Noon-3:30 p.m.: All ages open swim.

Sunday

Noon-2:30 p.m.: All ages open swim.

Monday-Friday

7:15-11 a.m.: Adults only swim.

1-5 p.m.: All ages open swim.

The indoor pool schedule will expand as additional lifeguards are certified and hired, and as staffing allows family center facility hours to expand.

Normally by mid-May, the Park Board has trained, certified and hired more than 100 lifeguards to work indoor and outdoor pools for the summer season. Due to several weeks of facility closures and a city-wide hiring freeze caused by COVID-19, lifeguard certification and hiring has been interrupted, and staff availability is currently limited.

Other new guidelines include:

-Capacity will be limited at both indoor pools, according to city orders. Current order allows pools to operate at 25% occupancy

-No shared pool equipment is provided, like kickboards, noodles and weights.

-Swimmers may bring their own equipment, but may not share equipment with others.

-Swim lessons, water aerobics, swim team and other aquatics programs, as well as the whirlpool spa, are not currently available.

-Swimmers are advised to keep a minimum six-foot distance from others in the pool and on the deck, make sure they wash their hands before and after visiting

-Avoid touching their faces, cover any coughs or sneezes, andstay home if they are feeling any symptoms of illness.

Without enough lifeguards, Park Board’s outdoor pools are not able to open as normally scheduled for Memorial Day weekend. The park board says outdoor pools will remain closed through the end of June, with the goal of opening at least one pool by early July.

