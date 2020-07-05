As fireworks sales surge, experts discuss safety for disposing, saving extras

The Fourth of July looked a little different this year as more people bought fireworks to make their own displays at home.

The increased firework activity led to a busy holiday weekend for the Logan-Rogersville Fire District.

Assistant Fire Chief Grant Peters said calls skyrocketed, but most weren't actual fires.

"A lot of that smoke laid low, so it made it kind of difficult to determine, as you're driving by, whether a house was on fire, or a dumpster was actually on fire, just because it was kind of lingering everywhere," Peters said.

Carter Cook said business at Hale's Fireworks exploded this season, with fireworks sales up 115% compared to last year.

"This years been quite a bit busier than last year," Cook said. We had a lot more people in here and I feel like that's just because everyone's just wanting to come in, get out of the house and have something to do."

Those increased sales can also lead to people having a surplus of fireworks at home. If you don't want to use them now, you can save them for future use, if you do so safely.

"As long as you keep them in a dry environment and keep them safe then they'll be good," Cook said.

Peters said they should be stored in a labeled box so you know exactly what they are for future use. Other safety tips include keeping them away from children and in cool-temperature rooms.

Peters said the most important thing to do is make sure the box you store them in has a lock.

"If you did have a discharge of one of those fireworks, it would be contained within the box and not outside," Peters said.

Another thing to be aware of is the leftover fireworks debris on the ground. Peters said to approach it as if it's hot and make sure the fireworks actually went off before you touch it.