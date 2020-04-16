If you're not wearing your mask the right way, you might be doing more harm than good

For a lot of us wearing masks is something different that we've never done before and a little uncomfortable and hard to get used to.

Local health officials point out that if you aren't wearing, putting on, taking off, or handling your mask properly, you might be doing more harm than good.

Here are some tips and examples.

"A lot of times people are about to have a conversation with somebody or they need to take a drink and they'll just push the mask down," explained Vicki Good, Mercy's Director of Quality. "When you push the mask down it takes any contaminates, bacteria or viruses that are on the outside of the mask and gives them an open portal into your mouth and into your nose. So when you're wearing a mask never touch the outside of the mask. You can cross-contaminate yourself."

"I worry that a cloth face covering has given people a false sense of security," said Springfield-Greene Co. Health Department Director Clay Goddard at one of his recent news conferences.

"One misconception a lot of people have is that once I put a mask on I'm completely protecting myself," Good added. "But your hands are the number one transmission source. So if you wear a mask all day and go back to your house and never wash your hands, you've undone every good thing you've done with a mask."

The same is true if you're not wearing them properly or using care in taking them on-and-off.

"In less than 30 minutes I spent in two stores I noticed 15 people who were not properly using them," Goddard pointed out.

"When you put a mask on the first thing you want to do is hold it by the ear loops, place it on your face, place the ear loops behind your ears and make sure you've got the mask covering your nose all the way down through your mouth," Good explained. "And when you have gaps and the mask does not have a good seal, that's when bacteria and viruses can escape outside of the mask."

"The other thing to think about is your cellphone," Good continued. "What happens is your cellphone is going to touch your mask so the bacteria on your mask is going to get on your cellphone. If you have to answer the phone while you have a mask on, use your 'speaker' mode."

You also need to follow proper protocol when removing your mask and storing it away.

"So when you're going to take off your mask, you wanna grab the mask by the ear loops and never touch the front of the mask," Good said. "You don't want to throw it on your car seat or your kitchen counter. You want to put it in a place that's safe. One is to take a simple Tupperware container, put your mask face down in the container, take the lid, place a couple of holes in it so it's breathable, and cover the container."

"The other way is to get a gift bag and put your mask into the sack, placing the ear loops over the handle," Good added. "The other important thing is with a cloth mask, at least once every 24 hours, we recommend that you wash that mask."

If you wear glasses, they do have a tendency to fog-up so Vicki suggests that you pull the mask up so that the bottom of your glasses are over the top of the mask.