Idaho farm gives away free potatoes, doesn't want them to go to waste

An Idaho farmer had a surplus of potatoes he expected to sell, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced some tough decisions.

Ryan Cranney, the owner of Cranney Farms in West Oakley, Idaho, announced he would give away potatoes that he had no room for on the farm. The gesture allows families to take up to a few bags of potatoes at a time so that they don't go to waste.

CNN reports the farm is expected to give away 2 million potatoes that would otherwise go to grocery stores or local restaurants.