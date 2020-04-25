IRS: Nearly 1.8 million Missourians have received economic impact payments

Nearly 1.8 million Missourians have received their economic impact payments as of April 17, according to new data from the Internal Revenue Service.

In Missouri, the IRS reports 1,737,013 people, nearly one-third of the state's population, have received more than $3.2 billion in economic impact payments.

The IRS says it has issued 88.1 million payments to taxpayers across the nation. More payments will continued to be delivered in the upcoming weeks.

"The IRS, Treasury and partner agencies are working non-stop to get these payments out in record time to Americans who need them," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "Tens of millions of people across the country are receiving these payments, and millions more are on the way."

In recent weeks, some people have used the "Get My Payment" tool from the IRS to check on their package.

Those who enter their information onto the IRS website may receive a message that reads “Payment Status Not Available.” The message provides a vague explanation that “according to information that we have on file, we cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time.”

The IRS explains there are multiple reasons you may receive this message:

-If you are not eligible for a payment.

-If you are required to file a tax return and have not filed in tax year 2018 or 2019.

-If you recently filed your return or provided information through Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info on IRS.gov. Your payment status will be updated when processing is completed.

-If you are a SSA or RRB Form 1099 recipient, SSI or VA benefit recipient – the IRS is working with your agency to issue your payment; your information is not available in this app yet.