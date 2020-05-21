HyVee announces update on its second Springfield location

HyVee announced plans to build a second grocery store in Springfield in March 2019. However, construction has yet to start.

HyVee first asked the city to rezone land for the store on East Sunshine in 2012. Until last year, some thought maybe HyVee had changed their minds. The company says that is not true. It released a statement to KY3.

"We still plan to build at this location. However, we don’t have a final construction timeline to share at this time."

Hyvee added it hopes to have more details on the project soon.

Amy Bergant lives in the neighborhood. She says it used to be a quiet, peaceful neighborhood, and when the woods were torn down down more than a year ago, it changed everything.

"It just feels like it's really ruined the neighborhood, and like even at night, it's a lot of noise, it's a lot of light, it's a lot of sound with the fire trucks and there's motorcycles zipping up and down," said Amy Bergant. "So it's been a big adjustment. I'm still not there yet, and it's been over a year since they tore all that down. "

Amy wants HyVee to put up some kind of buffer for the neighborhood, as she believes they agreed to do in the beginning.

