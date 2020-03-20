Hy-Vee to install protective windows at checkouts, ban use of reusable bags amid Coronavirus concerns

Hy-Vee, Inc. announces additional changes to its operations in response to the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Effective Friday, March 20, customers will not be allowed to bring in reusable bags until further notice. It is not always easy to know the sanitization procedures customers are taking at their homes to keep the bags clean, and this is one more way the grocer is helping prevent the spread of the virus.

Customers also will start seeing temporary window panels installed at checkouts to help provide an additional layer of protection for employees and customers.

These panels are being installed at the checkout, as this is the point in the store visit where customers and employees are in the closest contact.

In the aisles or at service counters, customers and employees have more flexibility in placing distance between themselves but the setup of the checkout limits that ability. These panels are in place at Des Moines-area stores, and will be installed in all other Hy-Vee locations over the next few days.

“The spread of this virus is asking us all to take extraordinary measures and change the way we live our lives,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “We are continuing to adapt at Hy-Vee so that we can serve our customers and keep everyone in our stores as safe and healthy as possible.”