Hundreds ride more than 100 miles to raise money for local causes

The highways down in Howell, Ozark and Douglas Counties were full of motorcycles Saturday. Hundreds rode for more than 100 miles to raise money for two local causes at the 4th Annual Dice Run of the Mills.

"It's a 122 curvy, exhilarating miles and we have six stops - which we are stopping at three historic mills," Organizer Melissa Smith told KY3.

Hundreds of motorcycles and a few jeeps traversed the scenic Ozarks while raising money for cancer patients and local kids.

"Fun day for a good cause," Art Carrell said.

At every one of the six stops along the way, participants roll five dice; looking to score high or low to win prizes.

But the real winners are people in our local community.

Half the proceeds go to an OMC fund for cancer patients.

"Funds can be used for patients who need help paying for their medication or gas to get to treatments," Smith explained.

The other half of the money will go to the Thayer Boys and Girls Club.

"We rely just solely on donations and grants and at this time our grants haven't started coming in yet, Site Director Kenya Cook added. The COVID-19 put a little bit of a damper on that. So that's why we are scrambling now to try and do as much fundraising as we can through the end of the year, to keep our doors open."

The club normally sees around 65 kids a day but has been closed due to the pandemic.

"My daughter goes to the Boys and Girls Clue in West Plains and we love it. It's an amazing program," one participant told KY3.

The Thayer Boys and Girls Club hopes to open its doors once school starts again in August.