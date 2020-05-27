Hundreds being monitored for COVID-19 in Green County after exposure

Right now hundreds of people in Greene County are being watched for symptoms of COVID-19.

Assistant Health Director, Jon Mooney said about 280 people are currently under quarantine. This doesn't mean they're sick. It just means they may been exposed to the virus.

"I know 280 sounds like a lot of people but it certainly does not stress out our capabilities," he said.

Mooney said that the department is confident that it can continue to monitor the large group of potential coronavirus patients.

"If it was something that really strained our capabilities I think we certainly would have elevated it more, whether it's a briefing or some other mode of communicating that," he said.

The large number of people being watched for symptoms made contact with the 24 newly confirmed cases. They include the dozens of people exposed at Great Clips on South Glenstone in Springfield last week.

Though officials are seeing another source of the spread.

"Most of those cases are still associated with travel. We want people to take precautions as they travel," said Mooney.

He explained that as more cases develop monitoring resources becomes just as important.

The health department's recovery dashboard is the key source for information.

"Do the hospitals and the health care system still have capabilities? Does the public health system have capabilities? Do we still have testing capability? As long as all of those are in a good spot we feel pretty comfortable with where we are," he said.

Right now, stopping community spread is the department's top priority.

"Our goal is to get all 280 of them tested 5 to 7 days after they've been exposed," said Mooney.

Health leaders expect our numbers to rise even higher.

"We knew, as the community opens up, we're going to have more disease. It's just how it works. We haven't beaten the disease. It's still around. That's why we need everyone's partnership on this," he said.

The state is offering free COVID-19 testing at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds June 4th and 5th.

You just have to be a resident of the state and pre-register.

Health officials are hoping to test between 1500 and 1800 people over those two days.