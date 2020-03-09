How to deal with a fake officer trying to pull you over

Several drivers say they were pulled over, or someone attempted to pull over several people, by what turned out to be a fake officer. It's happened in Bolivar, Sarcoxie, and as recently as Sunday night in Springfield.

Picture: MGN

While it's a rare occurrence, it does happen from time to time. Should you be in this situation, here's what you can do:

You may be driving down the road and a vehicle comes up behind you and they may have some red and blue lights, maybe flashing their bright lights at you, but something doesn't seem quite right, and you think it may not be an actual officer that's trying to pull you over.

So, what you want to do, the first thing you wanna do is turn on your hazards, turn your flashers on, to acknowledge the vehicle behind you.

If it is a legitimate officer, that let's them know, hey I can see you, I know you're there, but I'm not entirely sure that you are a legitimate officer.

The next thing you want to do is drive to a well-lit, well populated area.

A lot of times these activities take place at night and it's hard to tell whether or not this is a legitimate officer pulling you over, and that would help you identify that vehicle.

The third you want to do is call dispatch, call 911, to find out if this is a legitimate officer that is following you. If it is, then you go ahead and pull over and do what the officer asks. If it is not, then you stay on the phone with 911 and give them the information they need to get this person off the road.

As a reminder, the only vehicles legal to use red and blue lights are emergency vehicles, tow trucks and construction vehicles.

