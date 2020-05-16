Hotel occupancy in Springfield improves for second straight week

The hotel industry is starting to show signs of life in Springfield.

The Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau reports improvement in hotel occupancy in a two-week stretch from April 26 to May 9.

Hotel occupancy increased to 27.2% from April 26 to May 2 and pushed to 31.3% from May 3 to May 9, the first week after Springfield-Greene County lifted its stay-at-home order.

Demand is down nearly 52 percent compared to this time last year, but leaders tell KY3 they see hope for the rest of the year.

"We're trying to put together marketing programs that we can implement when the time is right, in order to try and jumpstart travel as quickly as we can, try and get some business back in here and get some rooms occupied," said Convention and Visitors Bureau president Tracy Kimberlin.