Do homemade face mask protect you from the virus?

You're not alone if you've crafted a homemade mask to go to the store, work, or gas station these days. While you might not feel like your homemade mask does much good, experts in Missouri said they're better than nothing.

The actual infectious COVID-19 particle is smaller than anything you can visibly see with your eyes—the infectious particle measures in nanometers, which is one-billionth of a meter. Ozarks Technical Community College, Bio Clinical Science Instructor, Dick Wells said, while that is extremely small, any mask even a makeshift one would act as a protective barrier.

Although they aren't perfect, cloth masks and alternatives can help cut down on some larger infectious respiratory droplets from a sneeze or cough. However, cloth masks can potentially allow more through than those valuable N95 masks due to the holes in the fabric, despite that wells stressed that the masks are still beneficial.

Wells explained that masks limit how much of the virus reaches your lungs. That cuts down on the odds of getting sick. He said anything that you can do to keep the infectious dose away is critical.

While a homemade mask will work as a barrier, Wells assured that you shouldn't worry about finding a 100-percent particle proof mask. He said masks have to allow somethings through, or else we couldn't breathe while wearing them.

The best fabrics for a homemade mask is 100% cotton or pillowcase. You can also create a face mask using bandannas, dish towels, or other home fabrics as opposed to polyester.

Wells said washing your hands is just as essential to help and reduce the spread of the coronavirus. If you're unable to wash your hands, he noted that hand sanitizer would help. The alcohol content and affects infectious COVID-19 particles.

"The virus takes and steals the hoax membrane which is made of phospholipids and protein, and the alcohol can break that down and destroy the virus," explained Wells.

