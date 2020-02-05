Homeless people in Branson look for warm places to sleep on cold nights

Temperatures are cold in the Ozarks. That means many people who are homeless are looking for a warm place to sleep. However, in Branson, there aren't a lot of options.

Chad Adams has been living in a tent off and on for about year.

"We are humans just like everybody else. It's just that we have our hard times," Adams said.

He says life can can be especially tough when the weather turns cold.

"I hope I get my heater back. I spent last night without one. It was really very cold. Pretty much, you just get under as many covers or clothes as you can and keep covered and keep that warmth in," Adams said. "We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do. We are stuck."

Elevate Branson, formerly known as Jesus Was Homeless, is one of a few places in Branson where people warm up during the day, but at night some people have nowhere to go.

"There really isn't anything. There's no shelter," Elevate Branson Community Connections Coordinator Nicole Osborn said.

The Salvation Army runs a warming center out of the church on cold nights, but only if it can get enough volunteers safely to the building.

"It's really hard because you have to have people willing to step up and be willing to take care of people," Osborn said.

Osborn says Elevate even sends people to different communities where they can access more resources.

"So, basically, if we can get them lined in Springfield and they have that option. We transport to Springfield twice a month," Osborn said.

Adams says he keeps pushing on. He continues to apply for jobs, so he can get back on his feet.

"You can't give up, you're going to have to live. It's either you sit there and starve to death or you get up and do something," Adams said.

He says he's hoping not for sympathy, but a little more help walking through life's toughest days.

"Back out on the street. I've seen that so many times with so many people. It's just sad," Adams said.