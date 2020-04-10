Home builders and workers stay busy during pandemic

You can still hear the sounds of hammers, saws, and beeping trucks at job sites across the Ozarks. That's while so many other industries are coming to a standstill during this pandemic.

The home building business is still going strong. While there have been some cancellations and postponements, there's still plenty of work for this industry in the Ozarks.

"We've been very busy," said Rusty MacLachlan, owner of MacLachlan Construction Co. "And we've got enough work going that the guys are still able to stay busy."

MacLachlan's construction crews are powering through. He says they tend to be a tough bunch, but for now, he's asking them to not power through signs of sickness.

"I've asked if you're feeling ill in any way, let's not push through," said MacLachlan. "Let's stay home and make sure that you're healthy to protect the other workers."

Ryan Green, owner of First Choice Custom Homes, said he's still got business going, even planning future projects, but he's seen a bit of an impact from coronavirus.

"There's been quite a few folks that have either delayed or canceled their contracts until they kind of see what's gonna happen in the future," said Green.

An uncertain future, but one he said he's able to handle just fine if need be thanks to the government relief.

"It helps small business people like me ensure and make sure that my employees know they're gonna get paid for the next two months while we're getting through this," Green said.

And while Green adjusts to a lot of change in his workload, Jeff Elam, sales manager with Dale's Roofing, hasn't seen much of a change at all in his.

"As far as the calls coming in, the calls are staying very steady," said Elam. "And we're keeping about the same pace to where we were last year."

All three gentlemen said they have had to adjust a bit how they do things to keep everyone physically apart on the job. And they all said over the past few months, weather has been more of an impact than coronavirus.