Hollister students receive therapies online during school shut-down

Traditional classroom learning isn’t the only element shifted online. Hollister School District found a way to offer important therapies for more than 100 kids who need the routine structure and development those sessions offer.

"They do it twice a week, which is what they were receiving at school," Parent Courtney Holland said.

Holland says her little ones now get speech therapy at home.

"The speech pathologist, she is just wonderful. She has all kinds of cool games and activities online for them to do. They really enjoy it and I've seen progress even since spring break," Holland said.

About 10-percent of Hollister’s about 1,400 students receive speech, occupational, or physical therapy. When the pandemic shut schools down, school leaders knew those kids shouldn't go without.

"We know that what is truly best for our students is to be able to get that direct therapy from their occupational therapist, their speech and language pathologist," Special Services Director Kristina Smith said.

Smith says the district already used tele-therapy for speech, but providing other therapies virtually was an adjustment.

"They were onboard, excited, ready to help us and to collaborate with us and make this happen," Smith said.

Students just log-on and see their therapists in real-time.

However, keeping the services going online isn't only about making sure students don't fall behind, but also about giving them a sense of normalcy in uncertain times.

"When I tell them in the morning, we've got speech with Ms. Leah, they start jumping up and down, they're so excited," Holland said.

It's about connecting all kids with resources they need to succeed, no matter the circumstances.

"They're talking in sentences and using new vocabulary," Holland said. "Everything that Hollister has provides has been amazing."

The school provides families with the technology they need to participate in online therapies. The district will continue to provide the services through May 15.