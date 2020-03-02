Hollister High School focuses on drug and alcohol awareness this week

One of the goals of a student-led initiative at one Ozarks school is to help the next generation become drug-free.

At a school-wide assembly Monday morning, Hollister High School kicked-off a week-long initiative that raises awareness about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

"We are trying to promote healthy lifestyles instead of ones that might lead to destruction," ADAPT Coalition Student Member Kylee Winkert said.

ADAPT stands for Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Team. It is an anti-drug and alcohol group made up, in part, of student leaders who are encouraging their classmates to think about the bad things drugs can do to their lives.

"It's important to be aware of everything now before you get thrown out into the real world and you're suddenly exposed to all of these maybe negative things. So, when you go out in to the real world, you already have a basic knowledge of what making those bad decisions can do to your life," Winkert said.

A recent survey showed that about 12 percent of Hollister students have tried opioids and about 15 percent have tried marijuana.

"Our numbers are below the nation, so that's a positive. But, the fact that these numbers are where they're at is concerning," Hollister High School Assistant Principal Mark Leighty said.

​That's why teachers, staff, and student leaders are trying to bring those numbers to zero.

"Trying to create the awareness and the empathy based upon how can we lead clean lives," Leighty said.

The ADAPT Coalition is new to Hollister this school year, but it's not only students there who are participating. They collaborate with students from other districts including Forsyth and Branson in Taney County.

"Working together to just make our community a cleaner place to be," Winkert said.

They say it's about only impacting students now, but the future of the entire area.

"Working together to make a difference, it's extremely powerful," Leighty said.

The drug-awareness message continues throughout the week. Students will be participating in a door-decorating contest aimed at promoting good decision-making.