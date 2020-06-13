History Museum on the Square begins walking history tours

As the city of Springfield moves to Phase 3 of its "Road To Recovery" plan, more businesses and organizations are allowed to reopen.

The History Museum on the Square has found a creative way for people to learn about our city's history without spending their entire day inside of the museum itself.

"We've been doing a lot of things online while we were shut down. This is a way to expand on that and to make our museum more than what is inside of our walls," said the museum's director of development Krista Adams.

In the past, Adams said the museum hosted a few special walking history tours around the downtown area.

"It wasn't a regular thing," she said.

Recently, the museum decided they wanted to offer those tours more frequently.

"Now, we have them twice a week," Adams said. "They are Fridays at 2 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m."

The walking history tours begin and end at the square, traveling through historic locations in Springfield like Founders Park and historic Walnut Street.

"This is just the first of many walking tours that we are going to be offering," Adams said. "We thought that we would start with just the basic overview of Springfield's history that covers a lot of different things. From there, we're going to go into some more specific walking tours."

The one-hour, one-mile tours are free to any of their members for now and are just $10 a person for everyone else.

Just like they are doing inside of their building, the guide will be wearing a mask. Walkers are encouraged to wear a mask as well.

"Because studies have shown that's really the most effective way, that and social distancing, are the most effective way to stop the spread [of COVID-19]," Adams said.

She said it was a great time to bring this program back as they work to keep their visitors safe this summer.

"That's one of the reasons why we brought it back when we did. We thought it's safer for people to be outdoors than indoors, so this was a really nice way for us to expand beyond the walls of our museum," Adams said.

The museum is still offering virtual opportunities right now, including a historical fiction book club as well as history trivia nights via Zoom.

They have also reopened their doors and are sanitizing regularly, wearing masks and have social distancing markers for their visitors.