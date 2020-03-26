Highlandville Elementary connecting with students through sidewalk art challenge

Teachers around the Ozarks are stepping up with creative ways to keep students busy while schools are busy amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Highlandville Elementary School in the Spokane School District is looking to connect with its students through a social media sidewalk challenge.

Staff members decorated the side of the school building for families who drive through to pick up school lunches. In response, students are encouraged to put their creativity and art skills to the test with sidewalk art of their own.

The school encourages parents of the students to use the hashtag #SpokaneSideWalkChallenge, share to the Spokane Facebook page and post to their social media accounts.

"We've had a lot of families participating in this event today which brings happiness to the staff who cannot see their kids," says Highlandville Elementary School Principal Jessica Burke

The school is also providing food for students on a daily basis. Burke says it's a way to connect with the students and families and bring smiles to the community.

For some of the sidewalk art, check out the gallery below:

