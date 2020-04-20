High court declines to hear death row appeal for Springfield's Craig Wood

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear appeals from two death row inmates, including Springfield's Craig Wood.

Lawyers for both asked whether juries must find all facts necessary to impose a death sentence or whether judges can play a role. The high court, as is usual, didn't comment in turning away the cases.

Wood is on death row after being convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing 10-year-old Hailey Owens in 2014. The jury that convicted Woods couldn't decide whether to sentence him to death or life in prison without parole. That left the decision up to the judge who oversaw Wood's trial.

The other case involves a Nebraska death row inmate.