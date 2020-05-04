Hearing set for Webster Co. man accused of stuffing wife's body in a freezer

The trial process for a Webster County man has been delayed.



A preliminary hearing is now set for July for murder case against Larry Dinwiddie.

He's charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.



His wife's body was found inside a freezer at a storage facility near Marshfield last November.



Detectives say this was a case of domestic abuse. Investigators say Dinwiddie admitted to killing Cynthia Dinwiddie with a hammer after an argument. He didn't know what to do with her body so he put her in the freezer.



Dinwiddie is still in jail on $1 million dollars bond.