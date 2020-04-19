Healthcare worker in Ark. dies of COVID-19; 348 inmates at Cummins prison test positive

A healthcare worker from Arkansas has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

This is the first reported death of a frontline healthcare worker in state from coronavirus, according to Arkansas Health Department Secretary Dr. Nate Smith.

The healthcare worker was under 65 years old and worked at Jefferson Regional Medlcal Center in Pine Bluff. Officials did not provide any other details.

This was one of two new deaths reported Sunday in Arkansas from COVID-19, raising the state's total to 40.

Additionally, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said nearly 1,400 inmates at the Cummins Unit - Arkansas Department of Corrections have been tested for coronavirus.

Among those tests, 348 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and three are currently hospitalized. Around 630 tests results have been returned.

Arkansas state leaders released the following updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

-1,781 cases in the state (40 new)

-88 hospitalizations (2 new)

-40 reported deaths (2 new)

-1,022 active cases

-719 recoveries

