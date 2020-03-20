Health officials, counselors discuss mental health during coronavirus outbreak

There's a direct benefit to social distancing physically during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it could cost your mental health. Springfield leaders are asking everyone to take care of their minds as much as their bodies during the outbreak.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Burrell Behavioral Health live streamed a news conference Friday. It was a fitting way for them to share the message, we might need to physically be apart, but socially, we need to come together.

Burrell CEO CJ Davis explained how many people are feeling during the coronavirus crisis: "We're living in a state of all of us saying to ourselves, what if I contract the virus?"

It's a question that Davis knows has a mental impact just as much as a physical one.

"We're living with fear in the background every single day," Davis said.

Davis said social distancing can add another layer of stress for those who are already dealing with mental health conditions.

Karen Scott, with Lost and Found Grief Center in Springfield, said people who recently lost a loved one already feel isolated.

"I want people to know that all of this compounds it for them. They were already vulnerable and struggling before this coronavirus news hit," Scott said.

Scott's grief center in Springfield is getting creative with how it does group sessions.

"We're trying to create some activities, doing some videos. It's a whole new way of doing business for us," Scott said.

Dr. Gabriel Cline's Springfield counseling clinic is getting more calls during this crisis.

"What we're seeing is people, overall, are more anxious," Cline said.

Psych Associates has changed how it does therapy. It's using an online system to keep clients and counselors safe from the spread.

"I prefer to be in the therapy room. But all the research shows us, there's really no difference in the outcomes," Cline said.

Those are positive outcomes that are even more important now than they already were before.

"We need social distancing, we don't need social isolation," Cline said.

Counselors encourage anyone feeling stressed or overwhelmed to spend time with loved ones, while staying six feet apart, or reach out to friends through a phone call or Facetime.

They also say, stay informed, but unplug when you can so you're not inundated with negativity online.

Davis said signs of anxiety could include uncontrollable worry, attention difficulty, mood swings, problems sleeping, etc.

Davis said, with more psychologists moving to telehealth therapy, help has never been easier to find.

Along with those with mental health conditions, Davis and other providers are concerned about those on the front line, like first responders and health care workers, and children.