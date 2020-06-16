Health leaders report 6% of Arkansans tested for the coronavirus; cases rise by 274

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson reported the state has tested 6% or more than 208,000 patients across the state.

The governor held his daily briefing in Hot Springs Tuesday afternoon.

Health leaders reported fewest daily cases of COVID-19 in nearly a week. Cases rose by 274 Tuesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic to 13,191. The state reported an additional six deaths. The state tested 4,175 patients Monday. A goal of 120,000 new tests in the month of June is ahead of schedule.

Arkansas economic leaders also reported an unemployment claims dropped to 106,000 across the state. The claims