Health leaders report 6% of Arkansans tested for the coronavirus; cases rise by 274

Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 2:00 PM, Jun 16, 2020

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. -- Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson reported the state has tested 6% or more than 208,000 patients across the state.

The governor held his daily briefing in Hot Springs Tuesday afternoon.

Health leaders reported fewest daily cases of COVID-19 in nearly a week. Cases rose by 274 Tuesday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic to 13,191. The state reported an additional six deaths. The state tested 4,175 patients Monday. A goal of 120,000 new tests in the month of June is ahead of schedule.

Arkansas economic leaders also reported an unemployment claims dropped to 106,000 across the state. The claims

