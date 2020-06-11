Health leaders announce potential COVID-19 exposures in Republic

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of potential exposures in Republic, which come from two COVID-19 positive individuals from the same family group.

Prior to being diagnosed, the two cases visited the following locations:

-Sunday, June 7: Walmart Supercenter at 1150 US 60 in Republic around 6 p.m. (one family member, infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

-Monday, June 8: Walgreens at 1050 US 60 in Republic around 3 p.m. (two family members, both infectious and symptomatic, one masked, one not)

-Monday, June 8: Price Cutter at 1013 US 60 in Republic around 4:30 p.m. (two family members, both infectious and symptomatic, both not masked)

-Tuesday, June 9: Price Cutter at 4228 S. National Ave. around 3 p.m. (two family members, both infectious and symptomatic, both masked)

Anyone who visited these locations during this timeline is considered low risk for COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

