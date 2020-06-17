Health departments at Lake of the Ozarks investigating cluster of COVID-19 cases, exposures

Health departments at the Lake of the Ozarks are investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases involving a group of friends at co-workers at businesses.

Health leaders say the timeframe is between June 7-15. Of the cases six live in Camden County, two live in Miller County and one lives in Morgan County. All cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home until they meet CDC criteria for release. Close contacts have been identified and instructed to quarantine for 14 days from last exposure. Due to the high number of contacts and businesses involved, there is likelihood of more cases developing as this investigation continues.

There does not appear to be any link to these cases and the Memorial Day activities.

Due to the high volume of visitors to the Lake area during the summer, the potential for contact to a person who has COVID-19 and doesn't know it yet will continue after this particular cluster of events has passed.