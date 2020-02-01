Head-to-head history: Chiefs vs. 49ers

We're only one day away from Super Bowl LIV, a highly-anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

As two of the NFL's most-storied franchises, Sunday will mark the first time the Chiefs and 49ers meet head-to-head in the playoffs.

Some oddsmakers say this year's Super Bowl matchup is the toughest to pick a favorite in years. If you look back at the head-to-head history of both teams, it may explain a little more.

The 49ers lead the all-time series between the two opponents by just one game, 7-6. The home team has won the last 10 head-to-head matchups dating back to 1985, but the Super Bowl pits both teams against one another on neutral ground for the first time ever.

The Chiefs have prevailed in three of the last four matchups, winning the most-recent battle by a score of 38-27 on Sept. 23, 2018.

Here's a closer look into the all-time series, including a stat or storyline from each game:

September 23, 2018

Chiefs 38, 49ers 27

Patrick Mahomes tosses three in his fourth NFL start, while Kareem Hunt rushes for two scores.

October 5, 2014

49ers 22, Chiefs 17

Alex Smith makes his first start against his former NFL team since being traded, but the Chiefs fall just short in their first game at Levi's Stadium.

September 26, 2010

Chiefs 31, 49ers 10

Matt Cassel tosses three touchdowns as the Chiefs cruise to victory open the season with three straight wins.

October 1, 2006

Chiefs 41, 49ers 0

The only shutout ever in the head-to-head series, it was the first of two games Alex Smith would play against the Chiefs before joining them in 2014.

November 10, 2002

49ers 17, Chiefs 13

In the Chiefs last game played at Candlestick Park, no team ever lead by more than seven points.

November 12, 2000

49ers 21, Chiefs 7

San Francisco rallied behind three second-quarter touchdowns, and the Chiefs lone score came in the fourth quarter.

November 30, 1997

Chiefs 44, 49ers 9

Rich Gannon tosses three touchdowns to lead the Chiefs in a rout of a then 11-win 49ers team.

September 11, 1994

Chiefs 24, 49ers 17

Joe Montana takes down his former team and finishes the day with two touchdowns and 203 passing yards.

December 14, 1991

49ers 28, Chiefs 24

Jerry Rice propels San Francisco to victory with two touchdowns and Steve Young gets his only win ever over the Chiefs.

November 17, 1985

49ers 31, Chiefs 3

San Francisco's largest margin of defeat (28 points) ever in a head-to-head matchup against the Chiefs.

December 26, 1982

49ers 26, Chiefs 13

Joe Montana gets his first of two victories over the Chiefs, marking the last game the 49ers have won in Kansas City.

November 5, 1975

49ers 20, Chiefs 3

This stands as the lowest-scoring game in the series and the 49ers first win ever against the Chiefs,

Dec. 6, 1971

Chiefs 26, 49ers 17

Otis Taylor gets a rushing and receiving touchdown in the first contest between the Chiefs and 49ers.

The Chiefs will be competing for the first Super Bowl title in 50 years, while the 49ers will seek their first Super Bowl title in 25 years.

Kickoff for Super Bowl Sunday is set for 5:30 p.m.