Hawaii police arrest Idaho mother whose 2 children mysteriously disappeared

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a stunning development to a case that drew international headlines, Kauai police have arrested the mother of two Idaho children missing since September.

Authorities said Lori Vallow, who had been living on Kauai with her husband for several months, was arrested Thursday after a warrant was issued in Madison County, Idaho.

She’s being held on $5 million bail and is expected to appear in court Friday for an extradition hearing.

Vallow is charged with desertion, obstructing officers and contempt of court.

Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, surfaced on Kauai several months after her two children went missing.

Authorities say the two never reported the children ― 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow ― missing and haven’t offered any information on their whereabouts.

The couple reportedly left their home in Rexburg, Idaho in November ― three months after the children were last seen ― and moved to Kauai.

Further complicating the story, police are also investigating the deaths of the couple’s former spouses.

According to East Idaho News, Vallow had been married five times, most recently to Daybell. Her two husbands prior have died, and it’s not clear what happened to the other two.

She had her oldest son, Colby Ryan, with her second husband.

Earlier this month, that son posted a plea to his mother on YouTube, urging her to say what happened to his siblings. “You have an opportunity to put this all to rest,” said Colby Ryan, in the video.

Vallow had Tylee Ryan with her third husband, who is dead. And she reportedly adopted JJ Vallow with her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, who’s also dead.

Court records show Charles Vallow had filed for divorce expressing his concerns over what he called his wife’s doomsday and cult-like beliefs.

Then, in July, Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Lori Vallow’s brother in Arizona.

“It’s one of the most unusual situations I’ve ever heard of in my career in law enforcement,” Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar told Hawaii News Now in January.

Authorities are also investigating the death of Daybell’s first wife, Tammy. She was found dead in their home in October. He married Vallow two weeks later.

