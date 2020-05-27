Harrison starting up some summer sports, day camps

Ask 9-year-old Trenton Ragland where he loves to be, and he'll tell you a basketball court.

But ask him where he's looking forward to being soon, and he'll tell you the baseball field.

"Really excited because I thought we weren't going to get to play," Trenton said.

Harrison's summer baseball and softball leagues will start June 15. The governor cleared the way last week for day camps and certain team sports to start up with restrictions.

"Within a couple hours I think we were out in the yard throwing a baseball around," said Trenton's dad, Jeremy Ragland.

Harrison's Parks and Rec Director Chuck Eddington said a total of 150-200 kids can sign up, but they'll have to wear a mask when they're not playing if they're 10 or older.

"The coaches are going to have to wear a mask at all times, and the spectators are going to have to wear a mask at all times," Eddington said.

Concessions will also be open. But only five of the nine baseball fields will be open. No handshakes. No huddles. And if you want to come watch, you'll need to bring your own seat.

"I think going forward this is going to be something we have to do to be able to open," Eddington said.

Harrison's pool, meanwhile, opens Monday. The parks department will allow up to 150 people in, but you'll need to wear a mask when checking in.

Summer Rec starts up on June 8. Kids come to the youth center daily and play games there from Kindergarten through sixth grade.

But only 60 can sign up for that.

"Every hour we're going to have to sanitize the bathrooms and the water fountains. So there's a lot of restrictions, but it's able to be manageable," Eddington said.

Even with the restrictions, kids and parents are glad the governor is putting the ball back in their court.

"It'll be strange and a little awkward at times. But I think as a parent we all put the safety and well-being of our kids above everything," Ragland said.