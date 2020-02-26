Harrison School District to add vape sensors in bathrooms

A bold kid might puff on an e-cigarette in the hallways.

"I've seen kids vaping in the hallways, in front of people in the mornings before school," said Tylar Madison, a Harrison High School student, who is also part of the Boone County IGNITE group.

But students at Harrison High School know there's a more private place where people who vape tend to hide out.

"I walked in on one girl and she was like using a vape, and she looked at me funny and tried to hide it," said Abril Shaddoxx, a student.

Students said vaping in bathrooms has gotten bad enough that the school actually shut some of them down temporarily. The superintendent said the rules couldn't be clearer.

"It's against the law. So that's an infraction right there, and it's against their handbook. So yes, we provide discipline to students that are caught with vaping devices," said Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt.

Catching kids in the act in the men's or women's room is easier said than done, which is where this comes in handy:

"It has 11 unique detection sensors on it. So it detects THC, vape, smoke, carbon monoxide," Madison said.

The student-led Boone County IGNITE group asked the school board to buy these vape detectors for the high school and middle school bathrooms, and the board said yes.

The district agreed to pay for the detectors, which cost about $1,100 each.

"This is their future that we have on the line. Those funds need to come from school funds," Pratt said.

The district doesn't have a ton of money to just flush down the pipes, but Pratt said it's hard to argue with kids who clearly want to make a difference.

"Sometimes adults to students doesn't always work. But when students are actually talking to other students and getting a plan in place, we get more traction. And we believe this is a way to do that," Pratt said.

The next step is for the Harrison School District to figure out exactly how many sensors they need.