Harrison School District prepared for closure until end of school year

Kelsey Bardwell will be spending a lot more time with her four children the next two months.

"I know they're disappointed to not see their friends or their teachers, and sports has been canceled," Bardwell said.

Monday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced all public schools will stay closed through the end of the school year, which means all online learning.

"We're trying to use this time to reconnect as a family," Bardwell said.

It's not just families that are saddened by the move.

"We had staff members that actually had tears in their eyes. They miss the students, and I think the students missed them," said Dr. Stewart Pratt, the Harrison School District superintendent.

Pratt said teachers are giving kids work to do at home online, and if they don't have internet access, they can come pick up their packets.

"We're trying to build routines in learning for students, that every day we know what we're doing, and it's consistent until the end of school," Pratt said.

But for seniors, this would've been the final stretch.

"I have some friends with seniors, and they sat down and cried about it," Bardwell said.

Prom and graduation have both been postponed. The superintendent said the school district is trying to find a way for seniors to have prom and graduation later this year.

"We've got to find a way to celebrate them," Pratt said. "To go 13 years of preschool through kindergarten all the way to 12th grade, they get to the very end and we're not allowed to do anything. We have to stay apart. That's not good for them."

But the superintendent said overall it's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to the health of their students and staff.

"And I think if we can prevent this virus going into next fall I think that's going to be huge," Pratt said.