Harrison School District making changes to summer meal program due to coronavirus concerns

Right now, buses roll out of the Harrison High School lot each weekday

packed with lunches and headed for five distribution sites to feed kids who can’t be in the classroom.

"There's a lot of need out there, and we're just trying to fill in the gaps right now," said Jonathan Dove, the district's food service manager.

That service is coming to an end May 22, but after a short gap, the summer food service program is starting up with a twist this year.

"We're excited about being a part of a community effort to make sure that children all through the Boone County and Harrison area was able to get food," said Dr. Stewart Pratt, the Harrison School District superintendent.

Thanks to federal funding from the Department of Human Services, Harrison schools will offer any child 18 and under breakfast and lunch starting June 1.Those kids don't have to go to Harrison School District to get a meal.

It’s the ninth year of the program, but this year kids will not be allowed to eat in the cafeteria.

"Because of the COVID-19, we'll have a drive-up system most likely," Dove said.

That means meals may need to be cold instead of hot.

Last year the district gave out around 150 lunches and about 75 breakfasts daily throughout the summer.

But this year the district doesn’t know how many kids to expect.

"We're going to prepare for heavy and then dial it back," Dove said.

But no matter how the school gets food to the kids, the superintendent said it's important now more than ever to provide this service.

"I think with COVID-19, coronavirus has caused more pressure on families at home. And if there's something the school can do and our community can do, we want to be a part of that.," Pratt said.

The program will be held at Harrison High School. If you have any questions you can call Harrison High School at (870) 741-7600.