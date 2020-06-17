Harrison High School football practice back on the field

Cole Keylon was nervous he wouldn't be able to get back on the field his senior year at Harrison High School.

"I would ask everybody around just so I could feel better about myself saying, 'Are we going to play this year? Are we going to play this year?' And got as many yeses as I could to feel good about myself."

Usually the team can practice in the off season a couple days a week from March to May. But because of coronavirus concerns, that was not an option, so they had to go virtual.

"Coach Wells sent out workouts every day so we'd stay in shape," Keylon said.

But the quarterback said when the team got the news they could start practicing again on June 1, they were ready to hit the ground running.

"Senior year, last go around with all the guys we grew up with. Should be a great time," Keylon said.

Even though they're back, Harrison Head Football Coach Joel Wells said they had some obstacles in the way.

"The first week we had to wear masks outside and coaches had to wear them all the time," Wells said.

But after the first week, the restrictions loosened a bit.

"But now we just moved inside to where we have to wear them when we're not in physical activity. Which is still kind of annoying but it's not as bad," Keylon said.

Coaches still have to wear masks whenever they're inside.

Both coaches and kids are screened every day.

And students still have to distance themselves from each other as much as possible. The kids also can't really play the game yet.

"We're not allowed to you know even compete against each other as far as seven on seven, or any contact drills or anything like that," Wells said.

But the team is still dedicated to making sure this season is the best one yet.

"They want to play football in the fall, so they're going to do whatever they can to do that," Wells said.

The Arkansas Department of Health should be reevaluating the measures that student athletes and coaches have to take on June 30.