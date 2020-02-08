Days are numbered for the Hardenville, Mo. post office

The days are numbered for a post office in a small, Ozark County town.

"It's apart of our community. It's apart of our culture," Sid Smith told KY3.

Since 1976, Sid Smith has been bringing letters to the tiny post office in Hardenville.

"Back when this was a store, they used to have the old pot belly stove in here and people would come gather around the stove and visit and talk to each other and catch up on the community gossip, you could say," Smith explained.

The post office is only open two hours a day during the week, but opens for four hours on Saturdays.

"We don't have to fight a line when we come up here, Smith added. The service has been really great over the years."

For decades, the Postal Service has leased a small space inside what's now known as the Emporium.

But on the 22nd of February, the lease runs out.

Hardenville Post Master Jeff Elliott says the lease will not be renewed.

In just two weeks, Smith will have to travel about 6 miles to Gainesville, if he wants to mail letters like he has.

"Well I was very disappointed, first of all, because it's very convenient for me since I live so close to here, Smith said. It's kind of been a family tradition to come up here and pick up our mail for a number of years. But I understand the Postal Service stand point as well. It's expensive to keep these small post offices operational."

Elliott says all 32 patrons on the mail route will not see a change in their service.

The handful of folks who receive general deliveries won’t see a change either.

Special packages will have to be picked up in Gainesville.

The Postal Service tells KY3 it will release details on the discontinuance of service in Hardenville this week.