Hamlin and Newman contrast risk and reward at Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin won his third Daytona 500 and was an immediate afterthought.

Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing into Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's running of the race was postponed by rain. (Source: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Fellow driver Ryan Newman was hospitalized in serious condition after a terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway during the final lap.

According to the Associated Press, safety workers rolled his car back onto its wheels before he was removed. Newman was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

It took nearly two hours for NASCAR to announce Newman did not have life-threatening injuries. A statement said that he “is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening.”

Hamlin was criticized for celebrating his second consecutive Daytona 500 win. He says he was unaware Newman was injured.

Newman is a 42-year-old NASCAR veteran.

The series did not disclose the exact nature of his injuries.

Hamlin became the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995.

The race was held Monday after it was postponed for just the second time in 62 years. It started to rain Sunday moments after President Donald Trump took a ceremonial pace lap on the track in the presidential limousine.

The last time the 500 was postponed was 2012.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.