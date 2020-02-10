Half of Missouri pet owners struggle financially to care for their pet, reveals study

Nearly half of Missouri pet owners say they struggle financially to care for their pets, according to a new study by the group Inovet Pet.

"I love cats, I have a cat problem," said Faith Scott.

Faith Scott is a proud cat mom. While she is looking to add another to her family, Scott says it's important to be prepared to open your wallet often when adding a pet to your home.

"Food isn't cheap, litter isn't cheap," said Scott.

"When people do end up adopting, they might be financially overwhelmed, emotionally overwhelmed and those are some of the reasons that tend to be why shelters are overpopulated," said Rob Hardy.

Rob Hardy who workes for Castaway Animal Rescue Effort says having a pet can add up especially when buying toys, food, and paying vet bills.

He says people need to think of pets as adding a child to the family.

"You never know when a kid might fall and break their wrist, you never know when a dog might fall and break a leg," said Hardy.

While owning a pet can be expensive, there are resources here in Greene County that can help you afford to get a pet.

"The Kilumanati Foundation is projectpuppy.org they can help out with one time vet based assistance, based on approval, there are pet food stamps

"There are some lost-cost spay and neuter clinics one in particular is S.A.A.F Spay and Neuter Clinic," said Hardy.

Hardy says just make sure you do your research before looking for a pet.

"When vet bills, when food bills, when everything associated with an animal starts to add up then it can be overwhelming, but its good to prepare yourself mentally and financially for a pet if you are looking to add someone to your family," said Hardy.