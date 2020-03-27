PICTURES: Hail storm sweeps across the Ozarks Friday evening

A strong storm produced up to tennis ball-sized hail Friday evening in the Ozarks.

The storm hit around 3:30 p.m. in the southwestern portion of the Ozarks. The storm moved quickly northeast through Springfield and then into the eastern half of the Ozarks.

The largest hail reports to the KY3 First Alert Weather Team happened in Wright County. Hail stones stretched several inches long from some viewers. We have received reports of damage to vehicles and one home.

