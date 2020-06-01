HEADS UP: No issues on ballot Tuesday for city of Springfield, Springfield Public Schools

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller reminds voters in Tuesday's elections there be no issues or candidates for the city of Springfield or Springfield Public Schools on the ballot.

Yes that's a rarity for April elections. Remember, the governor pushed the election from April to June because of the coronavirus.

Voters who live in the Willard R-2 or Republic R-3 School Districts, within the city limits of Springfield, will have a ballot for the local school board. The ballot includes a wide variety of candidates in seven cities, five school districts and one fire protection district.

Click HERE for sample ballots.

Click HERE for precincts opened Tuesday.

Click HERE to look up where you are registered to vote.