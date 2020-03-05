NO HANDSHAKES AND HUGS: Health leaders encourage Springfield businesses to take the lead in coronavirus prevention

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is encouraging leaders in the community to take the lead in temporarily stopping handshakes and hugs.

The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce holds a monthly networking event called Good Morning Springfield for business and community leaders. Part of the discussion focused on community health.

Clay Goddard, the director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, shared some advice with the hundreds in attendance about preparedness and prevention, as we face the possibility of a coronavirus pandemic. He says it's not a matter of if, but when we'll have COVID19 disease here. He says it's important not to get overwhelmed by fear, but just take simple steps to protect ourselves and our community. Among those, washing our hands frequently, and he asked people to temporarily stop shaking hands and hugging. That goes for businesses, churches, and the community in general. Goddard recommends we all find more creative ways to say hello.

"In the Ozarks, we like to warmly greet one another, don't we? And we like to shake hands," said Goodard. "We like to hug, those sorts of things. Let's find some creative ways around that for a while. Hands are really efficient germ spreaders. This is a droplet spread condition, so you can very effectively get a droplet on your hand, share it with somebody else. If you're touching your eyes, your nose, your mouth, you're inoculating yourself."

Goddard suggests an elbow bump, or any way you can greet someone without your skin touching. Church leaders at Second Baptist say they are already trying air hugs.

