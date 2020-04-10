Guiding your kids through the pandemic

The coronavirus has created a major upheaval in all of our lives. On this Live, Life, Well, we're focused on helping parents guide their kids through the pandemic.

Students from pre-school aged to high school seniors are missing classmates and many traditional end of year events with classes cancelled this spring.

The very first step for parents is letting them be sad, frustrated or angry. Next, when you acknowledge their frustration, it's important to be specific.

"You could say something like, it's really hard for you not be be able to get together with your friends right now. I can see that you feel really sad because you're going to miss your high school prom." Noted Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker. "Uh, that makes sense to me. So, in acknowledging or validating their feelings you also want to say that makes sense or I understand, not just, yeah honey it's hard for everybody. But, actually the specific thing that their missing. That's important to say."

Baker tells us even though we're socially distant. Don't be socially isolated. Hold a zoom meeting with friends or join a birthday parade for someone else.

Find a purpose and meaning during the shutdown. It could mean you grocery shop for an older neighbor or plan an impromptu concert.

Finally, establish a routine. Go to bed and get up at the same time each day. And, remember you are stronger than you think.

