Group casts doubt on Arkansas supplies as virus tests spike

A hospital advocacy group has cast doubt on the availability of coronavirus testing supplies in Arkansas even as state officials announced a near tripling of tests completed in one day.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday said more than 2,800 coronavirus tests were completed a day earlier, when the state launched a two-day surge of tests.

The Arkansas Hospital Association says it wasn't consulted about the surge plan before it was announced and that many of its members “continue to have issues around ongoing scarcity of test kits and other supplies.”