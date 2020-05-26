Greene County sheriff explains how 2 inmates escaped fenced jail

Two inmates are back behind bars after an escape around Monday night. The escape only took 29 seconds.

Nathan Sneed, 28, was on the run for about five hours, hiding out in backyards in the Midtown area, and even entering a house at one point asking to use a phone. Officers arrested Jacob Atkisson near Drury University almost immediately.

The two slid underneath a chain length fence in only eight inches of space. The jail has since added extra razor wire. Deputies saw it on camera, so they were immediately in pursuit.

Homeowners were calling 911 giving his whereabouts, and he was eventually located on the roof of a garage and taken into custody. A group of friends say Sneed had his jail jumpsuit on inside out when he walked in to their Memorial Day get together.

"My first instinct was to call 911 and at that point I was trying to do my act as a citizen and just play my role so that's when we chased him until Greene County showed up," said Raven Winefeldt.

She had heard sirens, then turned on her scanner to find out what was going on.

Dee Ogilvy lives near the jail and also heard the sirens, saw lots of cops in the area, and knew something was going on.

"I think everyone was doing a great job, but it would have been helpful had they said please go inside and lock your doors," Ogilvy said. "Everybody was out, everybody was nervous because you don't know really what is going on."

Sheriff Jim Arnott says they had looked at that fencing before and thought there was no way a person could fit underneath the fence.

"To be quite honest, we've looked at that thing several times, thought there is no way they could get under that, well, they got under an eight inch gap," Arnott said.

Sheriff Arnott says this was a perfect storm. It was the holiday, so many people were off, and the department worked quickly to call people in. Arnott also said this taught them a few lessons. Next time, they will notify the public sooner, he says. KY3 could then send out a push notification to your phones once confirmation from the sheriff's office is released.

"Every situation we look at, we learn something of how we respond and how we handle things. I got text messages from a couple of KY3 reporters, but I was out searching back yards when that went on so I couldn't respond. So a lot of those things were put into place and we will get things out quicker," Arnott said.

The last jail break in Greene County was in 1989, some 31 years ago.

