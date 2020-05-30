Greene County increases safety measures for voters due to COVID-19

Greene County is preparing for the statewide election that Governor Parson moved from April due to the pandemic.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said the goal is to ensure everyone's health and safety when voting for this election. That's why he said they'll be taking additional steps and providing PPE and other safety measures. While cleanliness has always been a priority at polling places, this year, supplies include a wide range of items like gloves for voters, sanitized pens with a stylus for people to use on voting machine screens. They'll also have alcohol antiseptic, disinfectant, and screen wipes available at each polling place. Schoeller said he just wants people to feel safe and secure when casting their ballots.

"We're going to have one person dedicated at each polling location who's going to be cleaning the hard surfaces, cleaning the doors, and communicating to voters making sure people are staying socially distant from each other when they come in to vote.

Specific steps the County Clerk's office is taking include:

- Installing absentee ballot application drop boxes at the Historic Courthouse and Elections Center;

touchscreen voting equipment;

- Providing additional election judges to ensure the frequency of sanitization of each location;

- Providing plexiglass sneezeguards at each check-in station at each site;

- Providing Personal Protective Equipment for election judges at each location;

- Providing social distancing informational posters and floor markers, both supplied by the Secretary of State's office, to promote social distancing at each polling site.

For those who can't make it to the polls on June 2, they will have the chance to vote on Saturday, May 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00

p.m. Schoeller, said the Saturday before an election, they like to be open to the public. Eligible voters will be able to see the ballot and cast it before the election day. Because it is in-person absentee, all you need is valid identification, and you'll check one of six legal reasons of why you're voting early.

You can vote absentee in-person at the County Clerk's office Saturday, May 30, at 1126 North Boonville in the Elections Center building. Absentee voting hours will also be available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1.