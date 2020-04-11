Greene County reports 32 COVID-19 recoveries from 77 cases

More than 40% of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Greene County have been medically cleared as of Saturday, April 11.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Departments reports 32 recoveries from 77 positive cases.

Among those cases, 37 are active, while eight who tested positive in Greene County have died.

Greene County has been under a stay-at-home order since March 26 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. A statewide stay-at-home order for Missouri went into effect Monday, April 6 and lasts through at least April 24.

Missouri has reported more than 100 deaths and 4,000 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, but the Department of Health & Senior Services has not yet released statewide or county recovery numbers.