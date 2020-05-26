Greene County libraries reopen with safety measures

Books, movies, and audiobooks are finally being checked out again as libraries across the Springfield area open back up, leaving many people excited to finally be able to be back inside.

"We have been counting down the days, as soon as they set a date, we put in on our calendar, we were crossing off the days," said Grace Hicks.

Grace Hicks and her children regularly visited the library before the pandemic hit, usually checking out 30 books per person a week, and today was no different.

"We pretty much maxed out our library card with full bags of books between the three of us," said Hicks.

Hicks wasn't the only one to check out books today, officials at the library say they have seen around a thousand people come through, make sure that each and every one of them is safe.

"Wearing a mask is highly recommended," said Jessie East.

Jessie East with the Library Center says study tables are only allowed one person or members of the same household to be together.

Another safety measure put in place by all libraries in Greene county is once someone drops off their library materials, those materials will make there a way to a room where an employee will disinfect them and in order to be checked out again they must be quarantined for 24 hours.

"Under the guidance of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and CDC, that's the recommended time that it takes for the virus completely dissipates from the paper, " said East.

And while the toys are still not available for kids to play with, Hicks says she feels safe to be there with her family.

"All of the measures to kill the germs off the books are good," said Hicks.